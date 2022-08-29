$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peace River Ford
855-996-3028
2012 Ford Focus
2012 Ford Focus
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
855-996-3028
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
148,686KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9047059
- Stock #: PW2185
- VIN: 1FAHP3J2XCL133177
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW2185
- Mileage 148,686 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
2.0L Ti-VCT DI I4 flex fuel engine
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
M/T
6-SPEED POWERSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Peace River Ford
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5