Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

170,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8415696
  • Stock #: PW2113A
  • VIN: 3GTP2UEA2CG177568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW2113A
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Auxiliary input jack
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Solid Paint
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
P265/70R17 all-season BSW tires
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
4-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Tires
Audio system
3175 kg (7000 lb)
Chassis equipment
Handling/Trailering
AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD player
seek-scan
Requires Subscription
Wheel trim
4.8L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC)
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OD
432 MM (17") CHROME APPEARANCE
STEEL WHEEL INCLUDES CHROME CENTRE CAPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Ford

2021 RAM 3500
 25,204 KM
$69,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150
 83,549 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500
 122,965 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Email Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3028

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory