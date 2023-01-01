$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3027
2012 RAM 1500
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9548494
- Stock #: 22TL2946A
- VIN: 1C6RD7LT8CS335758
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ram 1500 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Big Horn HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WDRecent Arrival!6.5" Touch Screen Display, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Heated door mirrors, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Traction control, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peace River Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.