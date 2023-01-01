Menu
2012 RAM 1500

0 KM

$11,999

$11,999

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9548494
  • Stock #: 22TL2946A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT8CS335758

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

2012 Ram 1500 Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Big Horn HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 6-Speed Automatic 4WDRecent Arrival!6.5" Touch Screen Display, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Heated door mirrors, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Traction control, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
20" x 9" chrome clad aluminum wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
NO ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

