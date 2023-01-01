Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 2500

159,327 KM

Details Description Features

$14,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,777

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 10403577
  2. 10403577
  3. 10403577
  4. 10403577
  5. 10403577
  6. 10403577
  7. 10403577
  8. 10403577
  9. 10403577
  10. 10403577
  11. 10403577
  12. 10403577
  13. 10403577
  14. 10403577
  15. 10403577
  16. 10403577
Contact Seller

$14,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
159,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403577
  • Stock #: PI4778
  • VIN: 3C6TD5CT4CG204778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,327 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the incredible 2012 Ram 2500 with the robust 5.7L HEMI engine and spacious Crew Cab SXT configuration! If you're in the market for a powerful and versatile truck that's built to handle the toughest tasks while providing comfort and style, this Ram 2500 is the perfect choice.Unleash the Power of the HEMI: Under the hood, this Ram 2500 boasts the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. With 383 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, you'll have the muscle needed to tackle any job with confidence. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or simply navigating your daily commute, the HEMI engine ensures you'll have all the power you need.Crew Cab Comfort: The Crew Cab SXT configuration offers a spacious and comfortable interior, providing seating for up to six passengers. Whether you're traveling with family, coworkers, or friends, everyone will appreciate the ample legroom and comfortable seats. It's the ideal truck for both work and play.Impressive Towing and Hauling Capability: The Ram 2500 is renowned for its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, and this 2012 model is no exception. With its robust chassis and powerful HEMI engine, you'll be able to tow heavy trailers, boats, or RVs with ease. Plus, the roomy truck bed offers plenty of cargo space for all your equipment, tools, and gear.Built to Last: Ram trucks are known for their durability and reliability, and the 2012 Ram 2500 is a prime example of this legacy. It's built tough to withstand the demands of your work or recreational activities, ensuring it will serve you well for years to come.Comfort and Convenience: Inside the cabin, you'll find a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The SXT trim includes power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as an easy-to-use infotainment system. Whether you're on the job site or embarking on a road trip, this Ram 2500 has you covered.Safety First: Safety is a top priority, and this Ram 2500 comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more. You can drive with confidence, knowing that you and your passengers are well-protected.Affordable and Dependable: Investing in a used vehicle is a smart financial move, and this 2012 Ram 2500 offers a compelling combination of affordability and dependability. You'll enjoy all the benefits of a high-quality truck without breaking the bank.In conclusion, the 2012 Ram 2500 with the 5.7L HEMI engine and Crew Cab SXT configuration is the ideal choice for those seeking a powerful, capable, and comfortable truck. Whether you need it for work or play, its impressive performance, rugged reliability, and spacious interior make it a standout option in the used truck market. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule a test drive today and experience the power and versatility of the Ram 2500 for yourself!Welcome to Peace River Chrysler, your premier destination serving Peace River, The Peace Country, and the entirety of Western Canada. If you're seeking the ultimate customer experience in the industry, your search ends here! Our commitment to excellence ensures your satisfaction beyond expectation. Come visit us or give us a call today at 780.624.4600. You can also stay updated on specials and events by following us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler.Discover the Go Auto Advantage that sets us apart:Experience the convenience of no-charge service loaner vehicles.Enjoy our local shuttle service for added ease.Our friendly team always goes the extra mile to assist you.Say goodbye to flat commission sales consultants, ensuring a pressure-free environment.Rest easy knowing there are no admin or doc fees.Benefit from our Referral Reward Program and Go Card Discounts.Experience our unwavering commitment to local 24/7 customer service.Exciting news: We proudly offer FREE delivery anywhere in Western Canada!Please note, the discounted price is available for finance, and this vehicle is eligible for leasing or financing by anyone**. To uphold the highest standards of integrity, we must inform you that, due to recent fraudulent vehicle purchase activities, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline certain forms of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank drafts, certified cheques, EFT, or credit cards. **Subject to approved credit, see dealer for full details.At Peace River Chrysler, we're not just selling vehicles; we're creating a lasting relationship built on trust and exceptional service. Come experience the difference today! Visit us at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD
3.73 Axle Ratio
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
3.42 axle ratio
4.10 Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
17" x 7.5" styled steel wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Front/rear rubber floor mats

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
HD Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

SXT APPEARANCE GROUP
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
PROTECTION GROUP
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
BLACK
Add Full Size Spare Tire
HD Snow Plow Prep Group
Dark Brown
CARPET DELETE
Dual Transmission Oil Cooler
LT265/70R17E all-season BSW tires
BRIGHT WHITE
YELLOW
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
True Blue Pearl
Flame Red
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine
Omaha Orange
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
SMOKERS GROUP
Mineral Grey Metallic
CASE IH RED
NEW HOLLAND BLUE
SADDLE BROWN PEARL
17" X 8.0" STEEL CHROME CLAD WHEELS
DETONATOR YELLOW
LT265/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
BRIGHT RED
LT245/70R17E all-season BSW tires
SAGEBRUSH PEARL
HILLS GREEN
Light Green
Midnight Blue Pearl
TEQUILA SUNRISE PEARL
LT265/70R17E all-season OWL tires
ROBIN EGG BLUE
SCHOOL BUS YELLOW
LT245/70R17E ON/OFF-ROAD BSW TIRES
Timberline Green Pearl
DELETE PICKUP BOX
26A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
LIGHT CREAM
2EA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
2FA ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG
CASE PWR TAN
CASE CONSTRUCTION YELLOW
D T GREEN
NATIONAL FIRE SAFETY LIME YELLOW
SUNBELT YELLOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2019 Jeep Cherokee
57,166 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500
99,778 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-250 Supe...
 66,197 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory