$14,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3027
2012 RAM 2500
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
$14,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10403577
- Stock #: PI4778
- VIN: 3C6TD5CT4CG204778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the incredible 2012 Ram 2500 with the robust 5.7L HEMI engine and spacious Crew Cab SXT configuration! If you're in the market for a powerful and versatile truck that's built to handle the toughest tasks while providing comfort and style, this Ram 2500 is the perfect choice.Unleash the Power of the HEMI: Under the hood, this Ram 2500 boasts the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. With 383 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque at your disposal, you'll have the muscle needed to tackle any job with confidence. Whether you're hauling heavy loads, towing a trailer, or simply navigating your daily commute, the HEMI engine ensures you'll have all the power you need.Crew Cab Comfort: The Crew Cab SXT configuration offers a spacious and comfortable interior, providing seating for up to six passengers. Whether you're traveling with family, coworkers, or friends, everyone will appreciate the ample legroom and comfortable seats. It's the ideal truck for both work and play.Impressive Towing and Hauling Capability: The Ram 2500 is renowned for its impressive towing and hauling capabilities, and this 2012 model is no exception. With its robust chassis and powerful HEMI engine, you'll be able to tow heavy trailers, boats, or RVs with ease. Plus, the roomy truck bed offers plenty of cargo space for all your equipment, tools, and gear.Built to Last: Ram trucks are known for their durability and reliability, and the 2012 Ram 2500 is a prime example of this legacy. It's built tough to withstand the demands of your work or recreational activities, ensuring it will serve you well for years to come.Comfort and Convenience: Inside the cabin, you'll find a range of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The SXT trim includes power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as an easy-to-use infotainment system. Whether you're on the job site or embarking on a road trip, this Ram 2500 has you covered.Safety First: Safety is a top priority, and this Ram 2500 comes equipped with a suite of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more. You can drive with confidence, knowing that you and your passengers are well-protected.Affordable and Dependable: Investing in a used vehicle is a smart financial move, and this 2012 Ram 2500 offers a compelling combination of affordability and dependability. You'll enjoy all the benefits of a high-quality truck without breaking the bank.In conclusion, the 2012 Ram 2500 with the 5.7L HEMI engine and Crew Cab SXT configuration is the ideal choice for those seeking a powerful, capable, and comfortable truck. Whether you need it for work or play, its impressive performance, rugged reliability, and spacious interior make it a standout option in the used truck market. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule a test drive today and experience the power and versatility of the Ram 2500 for yourself!Welcome to Peace River Chrysler, your premier destination serving Peace River, The Peace Country, and the entirety of Western Canada. If you're seeking the ultimate customer experience in the industry, your search ends here! Our commitment to excellence ensures your satisfaction beyond expectation. Come visit us or give us a call today at 780.624.4600. You can also stay updated on specials and events by following us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler.Discover the Go Auto Advantage that sets us apart:Experience the convenience of no-charge service loaner vehicles.Enjoy our local shuttle service for added ease.Our friendly team always goes the extra mile to assist you.Say goodbye to flat commission sales consultants, ensuring a pressure-free environment.Rest easy knowing there are no admin or doc fees.Benefit from our Referral Reward Program and Go Card Discounts.Experience our unwavering commitment to local 24/7 customer service.Exciting news: We proudly offer FREE delivery anywhere in Western Canada!Please note, the discounted price is available for finance, and this vehicle is eligible for leasing or financing by anyone**. To uphold the highest standards of integrity, we must inform you that, due to recent fraudulent vehicle purchase activities, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline certain forms of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank drafts, certified cheques, EFT, or credit cards. **Subject to approved credit, see dealer for full details.At Peace River Chrysler, we're not just selling vehicles; we're creating a lasting relationship built on trust and exceptional service. Come experience the difference today! Visit us at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peace River Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.