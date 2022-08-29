2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 9 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9084628

9084628 Stock #: PW2192A

PW2192A VIN: JA32V6FV4DU601411

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW2192A

Mileage 122,950 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged Equalizer Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.