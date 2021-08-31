Menu
2014 Ford Edge

126,673 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing


$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027


2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL



2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,673KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7598122
  • Stock #: PW2024
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC2EBB08052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!!Be sure to stop in or call today!Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @for specials, events, and more...

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

 

  • No charge service loaner vehicles
  • Local Shuttle service
  • Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile
  • Flat Commission Sales Consultants
  • NO admin or doc fees
  • Referral Reward Program
  • Go Card Discounts
  • Local 24/7 Customer Service­­
We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!

The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
3.16 Axle Ratio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

