$18,777+ tax & licensing
855-996-3027
2014 Ford F-150
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
$18,777
- Listing ID: 10403574
- Stock #: PI9738
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET2EKF99738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the incredible 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine! If you're in the market for a reliable and versatile pickup truck, look no further. This F-150 offers the perfect blend of performance, capability, and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for both work and play.Performance That Packs a Punch: Under the hood, you'll find the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, which delivers an impressive combination of power and fuel efficiency. With 365 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, this engine can handle tough tasks with ease. Whether you're towing heavy loads, hauling cargo, or simply cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the responsive power and smooth acceleration.Built Tough for Any Job: The Ford F-150 has a well-deserved reputation for durability and reliability. This 2014 model is no exception. Its rugged construction and dependable drivetrain ensure that it's ready to tackle whatever challenges come its way. Plus, the XLT trim adds a touch of style and comfort to your daily drive.Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and comfortable interior that can accommodate up to six passengers. The XLT trim comes with features like power windows and locks, cruise control, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Whether you're on the worksite or taking a road trip, you'll appreciate the comfort and convenience this truck offers.Impressive Towing and Hauling Capability: One of the standout features of the F-150 is its towing and hauling capability. With the 2014 F-150 XLT, you can confidently tow trailers, boats, or RVs, thanks to its impressive towing capacity. Plus, the spacious truck bed provides ample cargo space for all your gear, tools, or equipment.Safety First: Your safety is a top priority, and this F-150 comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more. You can drive with peace of mind knowing that Ford has your back when it comes to safety.Affordable and Reliable: Buying a used vehicle is a smart choice when you want to save money without compromising on quality. This 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5L EcoBoost engine offers an exceptional balance between affordability and reliability, ensuring that you get the most value for your hard-earned money.In conclusion, this 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5L EcoBoost engine is the perfect vehicle for anyone seeking a dependable and capable pickup truck. With its impressive performance, rugged durability, comfortable interior, and outstanding towing capacity, it's a versatile and affordable option for both work and play. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule a test drive today and experience the power and versatility of the F-150 for yourself!Welcome to Peace River Chrysler, your premier destination serving Peace River, The Peace Country, and the entirety of Western Canada. If you're seeking the ultimate customer experience in the industry, your search ends here! Our commitment to excellence ensures your satisfaction beyond expectation. Come visit us or give us a call today at 780.624.4600. You can also stay updated on specials and events by following us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler.Discover the Go Auto Advantage that sets us apart:Experience the convenience of no-charge service loaner vehicles.Enjoy our local shuttle service for added ease.Our friendly team always goes the extra mile to assist you.Say goodbye to flat commission sales consultants, ensuring a pressure-free environment.Rest easy knowing there are no admin or doc fees.Benefit from our Referral Reward Program and Go Card Discounts.Experience our unwavering commitment to local 24/7 customer service.Exciting news: We proudly offer FREE delivery anywhere in Western Canada!Please note, the discounted price is available for finance, and this vehicle is eligible for leasing or financing by anyone**. To uphold the highest standards of integrity, we must inform you that, due to recent fraudulent vehicle purchase activities, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline certain forms of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank drafts, certified cheques, EFT, or credit cards. **Subject to approved credit, see dealer for full details.At Peace River Chrysler, we're not just selling vehicles; we're creating a lasting relationship built on trust and exceptional service. Come experience the difference today! Visit us at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta.
Vehicle Features
