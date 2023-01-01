2014 Ford F-150

$18,777 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 1 , 0 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10403574

10403574 Stock #: PI9738

PI9738 VIN: 1FTFW1ET2EKF99738

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 241,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo SOFT TONNEAU COVER Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Reverse Sensing System Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat BLACK VINYL FLOORING FULL COVERAGE RUBBER FLOOR MATS Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Trailer brake controller Skid Plates 3.55 Axle Ratio Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio 3.31 AXLE RATIO Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Exterior Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights HID Headlamps Two-tone paint Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Front license plate bracket Tailgate Step Spray-in Bed Liner BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS 5" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS Wheels: High Capacity 17" 7-Lug Aluminum Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Cloth Bucket Seats Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features XTR PACKAGE Monotone Paint Application GVWR: 3 Box Side Steps French Labels A/T Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Max Trailer Tow Package STOWABLE BED EXTENDER 6-Speed A/T Off-Road Package Tires: P265/70Rx17 OWL A/T (5) wheel well liner Engine: 5.0L V8 RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT DROP-IN PLASTIC BED LINER TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (5) MANUAL-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW Equipment Group 300A Base Black Power Glass Heated Side Mirrors Engine: 6.2L V8 Equipment Group 301A Mid Equipment Group 302A Luxury XLT Convenience Package Tires: P275/65Rx18 OWL A/T (4) Oxford White BLUE JEANS METALLIC RACE RED TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC INGOT SILVER METALLIC BLUE FLAME Driver Restriction Features KICKER SUBWOOFER POWER MOONROOF W/1-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE SWITCH STERLING GREY METALLIC GREEN GEM METALLIC Tires: P275/55Rx20 OWL A/T (4) SECURICODE KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD KODIAK BROWN METALLIC STEEL GREY Requires Subscription SUNSET METALLIC Wheels: 18" Bright Chrome-Clad Aluminum WHEELS: 17" MACHINED ALUMINUM W/PAINTED ACCENTS WHEELS: 20" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM PALE ADOBE METALLIC PALE ADOBE CABLE LOCK BY MASTER LOCK CREW CHIEF (TELEMATICS) BY TELOGIS TIRES: P275/55RX20 BSW A/S (4) 493 KG (7 700 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE TIRES: LT275/65RX18 OWL A/T (4) BLACK POWER GLASS HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS 720 KGS (8 200 LBS) HD PAYLOAD PACKAGE POWER-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.