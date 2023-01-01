Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

241,046 KM

Details Description Features

$18,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 10403574
  2. 10403574
  3. 10403574
  4. 10403574
  5. 10403574
  6. 10403574
  7. 10403574
  8. 10403574
  9. 10403574
  10. 10403574
  11. 10403574
  12. 10403574
  13. 10403574
  14. 10403574
Contact Seller

$18,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
241,046KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403574
  • Stock #: PI9738
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET2EKF99738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the incredible 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the powerful 3.5L EcoBoost engine! If you're in the market for a reliable and versatile pickup truck, look no further. This F-150 offers the perfect blend of performance, capability, and comfort, making it a fantastic choice for both work and play.Performance That Packs a Punch: Under the hood, you'll find the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, which delivers an impressive combination of power and fuel efficiency. With 365 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, this engine can handle tough tasks with ease. Whether you're towing heavy loads, hauling cargo, or simply cruising down the highway, you'll appreciate the responsive power and smooth acceleration.Built Tough for Any Job: The Ford F-150 has a well-deserved reputation for durability and reliability. This 2014 model is no exception. Its rugged construction and dependable drivetrain ensure that it's ready to tackle whatever challenges come its way. Plus, the XLT trim adds a touch of style and comfort to your daily drive.Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Inside the cabin, you'll find a spacious and comfortable interior that can accommodate up to six passengers. The XLT trim comes with features like power windows and locks, cruise control, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Whether you're on the worksite or taking a road trip, you'll appreciate the comfort and convenience this truck offers.Impressive Towing and Hauling Capability: One of the standout features of the F-150 is its towing and hauling capability. With the 2014 F-150 XLT, you can confidently tow trailers, boats, or RVs, thanks to its impressive towing capacity. Plus, the spacious truck bed provides ample cargo space for all your gear, tools, or equipment.Safety First: Your safety is a top priority, and this F-150 comes equipped with a range of safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and more. You can drive with peace of mind knowing that Ford has your back when it comes to safety.Affordable and Reliable: Buying a used vehicle is a smart choice when you want to save money without compromising on quality. This 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5L EcoBoost engine offers an exceptional balance between affordability and reliability, ensuring that you get the most value for your hard-earned money.In conclusion, this 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with the 3.5L EcoBoost engine is the perfect vehicle for anyone seeking a dependable and capable pickup truck. With its impressive performance, rugged durability, comfortable interior, and outstanding towing capacity, it's a versatile and affordable option for both work and play. Don't miss out on this opportunity schedule a test drive today and experience the power and versatility of the F-150 for yourself!Welcome to Peace River Chrysler, your premier destination serving Peace River, The Peace Country, and the entirety of Western Canada. If you're seeking the ultimate customer experience in the industry, your search ends here! Our commitment to excellence ensures your satisfaction beyond expectation. Come visit us or give us a call today at 780.624.4600. You can also stay updated on specials and events by following us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler.Discover the Go Auto Advantage that sets us apart:Experience the convenience of no-charge service loaner vehicles.Enjoy our local shuttle service for added ease.Our friendly team always goes the extra mile to assist you.Say goodbye to flat commission sales consultants, ensuring a pressure-free environment.Rest easy knowing there are no admin or doc fees.Benefit from our Referral Reward Program and Go Card Discounts.Experience our unwavering commitment to local 24/7 customer service.Exciting news: We proudly offer FREE delivery anywhere in Western Canada!Please note, the discounted price is available for finance, and this vehicle is eligible for leasing or financing by anyone**. To uphold the highest standards of integrity, we must inform you that, due to recent fraudulent vehicle purchase activities, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline certain forms of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank drafts, certified cheques, EFT, or credit cards. **Subject to approved credit, see dealer for full details.At Peace River Chrysler, we're not just selling vehicles; we're creating a lasting relationship built on trust and exceptional service. Come experience the difference today! Visit us at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Reverse Sensing System
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
BLACK VINYL FLOORING
FULL COVERAGE RUBBER FLOOR MATS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer brake controller
Skid Plates
3.55 Axle Ratio
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
HID Headlamps
Two-tone paint
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Spray-in Bed Liner
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
5" CHROME TUBULAR RUNNING BOARDS
Wheels: High Capacity 17" 7-Lug Aluminum

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Cloth Bucket Seats
Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
Monotone Paint Application
GVWR: 3
Box Side Steps
French Labels
A/T
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Max Trailer Tow Package
STOWABLE BED EXTENDER
6-Speed A/T
Off-Road Package
Tires: P265/70Rx17 OWL A/T (5)
wheel well liner
Engine: 5.0L V8
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
DROP-IN PLASTIC BED LINER
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E BSW A/T (5)
MANUAL-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW
Equipment Group 300A Base
Black Power Glass Heated Side Mirrors
Engine: 6.2L V8
Equipment Group 301A Mid
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
XLT Convenience Package
Tires: P275/65Rx18 OWL A/T (4)
Oxford White
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
RACE RED
TUXEDO BLACK METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
BLUE FLAME
Driver Restriction Features
KICKER SUBWOOFER
POWER MOONROOF W/1-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE SWITCH
STERLING GREY METALLIC
GREEN GEM METALLIC
Tires: P275/55Rx20 OWL A/T (4)
SECURICODE KEYLESS-ENTRY KEYPAD
KODIAK BROWN METALLIC
STEEL GREY
Requires Subscription
SUNSET METALLIC
Wheels: 18" Bright Chrome-Clad Aluminum
WHEELS: 17" MACHINED ALUMINUM W/PAINTED ACCENTS
WHEELS: 20" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
PALE ADOBE METALLIC
PALE ADOBE
CABLE LOCK BY MASTER LOCK
CREW CHIEF (TELEMATICS) BY TELOGIS
TIRES: P275/55RX20 BSW A/S (4)
493 KG (7
700 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
TIRES: LT275/65RX18 OWL A/T (4)
BLACK POWER GLASS HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS
720 KGS (8
200 LBS) HD PAYLOAD PACKAGE
POWER-SLIDING REAR-WINDOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2012 RAM 2500
159,327 KM
$14,777 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150
241,046 KM
$18,777 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500
62,034 KM
$107,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory