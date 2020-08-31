Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

114,857 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 5768409
  2. 5768409
  3. 5768409
  4. 5768409
  5. 5768409
  6. 5768409
  7. 5768409
  8. 5768409
  9. 5768409
  10. 5768409
  11. 5768409
  12. 5768409
  13. 5768409
  14. 5768409
  15. 5768409
  16. 5768409
  17. 5768409
  18. 5768409
  19. 5768409
  20. 5768409
  21. 5768409
  22. 5768409
  23. 5768409
  24. 5768409
Contact Seller

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

114,857KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5768409
  • Stock #: 20RA1555A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EMXEFC78170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,857 KM

Vehicle Description

We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE

Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Email  for a WINDOW STICKER! Peace River Ford 9902 74 Street Peace River, AB 780.624.3450 Peace River Ford is proudly serving Alberta and... Grimshaw, Donnelly, St.Isidore, Sexsmith, Grande Prairie, Fairview, Falher, McLennan, Spruce Grove, Stoney Plain, Edmonton, Gibbons, Bon Accord, Fort MacMurray, Red Deer, Calgary, Camrose, Airdrie, Sylvan Lake, Valleyview, Fairview, Slave Lake, Boyle, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku, Morinville, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, Lloydminster, Kitscoty, Vegreville, Vermillion, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Wainwright, Jasper, Edson, Banff, Hinton'

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2019 Ford F-150 Limi...
 91,336 KM
$54,999 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150
 175,012 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 114,857 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory