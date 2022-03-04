2015 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 3GTU2VEC2FG247424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Solid Paint ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T 8-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover 3-Passenger Audio system Generic Sun/Moonroof front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM 7200 LBS. (3266 KG) 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM

