2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
129,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8482911
- Stock #: PT960
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC2FG247424
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Solid Paint
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
3-Passenger
Audio system
Generic Sun/Moonroof
front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink
AM/FM/SiriusXM
7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM
