Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

144,077 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

  1. 10132833
  2. 10132833
  3. 10132833
  4. 10132833
  5. 10132833
  6. 10132833
  7. 10132833
  8. 10132833
  9. 10132833
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
144,077KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10132833
  • Stock #: PW2369
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBGXFL715020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PW2369
  • Mileage 144,077 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a rugged and iconic SUV known for its off-road capabilities and distinctive design. Here's a description of the vehicle:Exterior: The Wrangler Sahara features a classic and instantly recognizable Jeep design. It typically includes round headlights, a seven-slot grille, and a removable top and doors for open-air driving. The Sahara trim often adds unique exterior touches, such as body-color fender flares, side steps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.Interior: Inside the Wrangler Sahara, you'll find a functional and durable cabin designed for adventure. It typically offers seating for up to five passengers. The interior is designed with easy-to-clean materials, as the Wrangler is meant to tackle dirt, mud, and rugged terrain. Features may include cloth or leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a versatile folding rear seat.Off-Road Capability: The Wrangler Sahara is renowned for its off-road prowess. It typically comes equipped with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 system, providing enhanced traction and control on challenging terrains. Other off-road features may include skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, and all-terrain tires. The Wrangler Sahara is also known for its impressive ground clearance and approach/departure angles, allowing it to navigate uneven and rocky landscapes with ease.Engine and Transmission: The 2015 Wrangler Sahara is often equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers solid performance both on and off the road. It offers a good balance of power and efficiency. The SUV typically comes with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an available 5-speed automatic transmission, providing versatility for different driving preferences.Features: The Sahara trim level typically offers a range of features for comfort and convenience. These may include power windows and locks, air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. Additionally, removable doors and a removable top allow for a customizable open-air driving experience.The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is an iconic and capable SUV that blends ruggedness with everyday usability. Whether you're exploring off-road trails or driving around town, the Wrangler Sahara offers a unique driving experience with its distinctive design, off-road capabilities, and open-air freedom.Reviews: * Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.3450. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more... We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Start System
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Alpine Premium Audio System

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission: Automatic
V6 Cylinder Engine

Seating

Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Dual Top Group
STANDARD PAINT
Smoker's Group
MOPAR Chrome Edition Group
Quick Order Package 23G
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Quick Order Package 24G
MOPAR Premium Chrome Group
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Black/Dark Saddle
Connectivity Group
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Radio: UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
Body-Colour Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop
BRIGHT WHITE
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top
Hydro Blue Pearl
Billet Metallic
Tank
Baja Yellow
Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner
Anvil
Sunset Orange Pearl
Firecracker Red
COPPER BROWN PEARL
Radio: Uconnect 430 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Ford

2016 RAM 1500
116,319 KM
$29,777 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler
144,077 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango
212,837 KM
$22,777 + tax & lic

Email Peace River Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3028

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory