2015 Jeep Wrangler

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 144,077 KM Used

Listing ID: 10132833

Stock #: PW2369

VIN: 1C4AJWBGXFL715020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 144,077 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Remote Start System Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Alpine Premium Audio System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Trailer Tow Group Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission: Automatic V6 Cylinder Engine Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features Dual Top Group STANDARD PAINT Smoker's Group MOPAR Chrome Edition Group Quick Order Package 23G Convertible Hardtop BLACK Quick Order Package 24G MOPAR Premium Chrome Group Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Black/Dark Saddle Connectivity Group Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel Radio: UConnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV Leather-Faced Bucket Seats Body-Colour Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop BRIGHT WHITE WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top Hydro Blue Pearl Billet Metallic Tank Baja Yellow Jeep Freedom Top Hardtop Headliner Anvil Sunset Orange Pearl Firecracker Red COPPER BROWN PEARL Radio: Uconnect 430 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED SATIN CARBON

