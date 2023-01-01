$26,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3028
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
$26,999
- Listing ID: 10132833
- Stock #: PW2369
- VIN: 1C4AJWBGXFL715020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 144,077 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is a rugged and iconic SUV known for its off-road capabilities and distinctive design. Here's a description of the vehicle:Exterior: The Wrangler Sahara features a classic and instantly recognizable Jeep design. It typically includes round headlights, a seven-slot grille, and a removable top and doors for open-air driving. The Sahara trim often adds unique exterior touches, such as body-color fender flares, side steps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.Interior: Inside the Wrangler Sahara, you'll find a functional and durable cabin designed for adventure. It typically offers seating for up to five passengers. The interior is designed with easy-to-clean materials, as the Wrangler is meant to tackle dirt, mud, and rugged terrain. Features may include cloth or leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a versatile folding rear seat.Off-Road Capability: The Wrangler Sahara is renowned for its off-road prowess. It typically comes equipped with Jeep's Command-Trac 4x4 system, providing enhanced traction and control on challenging terrains. Other off-road features may include skid plates, heavy-duty suspension, and all-terrain tires. The Wrangler Sahara is also known for its impressive ground clearance and approach/departure angles, allowing it to navigate uneven and rocky landscapes with ease.Engine and Transmission: The 2015 Wrangler Sahara is often equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that delivers solid performance both on and off the road. It offers a good balance of power and efficiency. The SUV typically comes with either a 6-speed manual transmission or an available 5-speed automatic transmission, providing versatility for different driving preferences.Features: The Sahara trim level typically offers a range of features for comfort and convenience. These may include power windows and locks, air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available navigation. Additionally, removable doors and a removable top allow for a customizable open-air driving experience.The 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara is an iconic and capable SUV that blends ruggedness with everyday usability. Whether you're exploring off-road trails or driving around town, the Wrangler Sahara offers a unique driving experience with its distinctive design, off-road capabilities, and open-air freedom.Reviews: * Owners typically rave about the Wrangler's toughness, capability, heavy-duty feel, and go-anywhere-anytime attitude. The unique looks and quirky drive are part of the Wrangler's charm for many drivers, and the availability of plenty of high-grade feature content drew many shoppers in. Notably, the new-for-2012 V6 engine is a smooth and punchy performer with power to spare, and should turn in notably improved fuel efficiency for drivers upgrading from pre-Pentastar Wranglers. Source: autoTRADER.ca Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.3450. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more... We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.
