2016 Dodge Durango
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
- Listing ID: 9461686
- Stock #: PI0577A
- VIN: 1C4SDJCT9GC475308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,249 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Durango R/T AWDDODGE DURANGO R/T AWD, Exterior Color: True Blue Pearl, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Nappa leatherfaced bucket seats, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, Uconnect 8.4inch Touch/SiriusXM/Handsfree/NAV, Keyless Enter n Go with push button start, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Heated front seats, Heated secondrow seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote start system, Power liftgate, Power sunroof.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
