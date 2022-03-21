Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Edge

132,911 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Edge

2016 Ford Edge

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Edge

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,911KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8711942
  • Stock #: 22BR3778A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94GBB14200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,911 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford Edge SEL EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!AWD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/SiriusXM Satellite, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Ford

2016 Ford Edge
132,911 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Co...
 110,027 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500
74,268 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3028

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory