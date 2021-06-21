Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

72,078 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

LIMITED

LIMITED

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7484991
  • Stock #: 21EX7721A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH6GGD07522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!!Be sure to stop in or call today!Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @for specials, events, and more...

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

  • No charge service loaner vehicles

  • Local Shuttle service

  • Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile

  • Flat Commission Sales Consultants

  • NO admin or doc fees

  • Referral Reward Program

  • Go Card Discounts

  • Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

  We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!

 

The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

 **on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Four Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

