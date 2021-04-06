+ taxes & licensing
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
2016 Hyundai Accent Black GL 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed FWD, Cloth, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!!! We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!
Call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Email for a WINDOW STICKER! Peace River Chrysler 9702 74 Street Peace River, AB 780.624.4600 Peace River Chrysler is proudly serving: Grimshaw, Donnelly, St.Isidore, Sexsmith, Grande Prairie, Fairview, Falher, McLennan, Spruce Grove, Stoney Plain, Edmonton, Gibbons, Bon Accord, Fort MacMurray, Red Deer, Calgary, Camrose, Airdrie, Sylvan Lake, Valleyview, Fairview, Slave Lake, Boyle, Athabasca, Fort Saskatchewan, Nisku, Morinville, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, Lloydminster, Kitscoty, Vegreville, Vermillion, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Wainwright, Jasper, Edson, Banff, Hinton.
