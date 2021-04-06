Menu
2016 Hyundai Accent

56,696 KM

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

GL

2016 Hyundai Accent

GL

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

56,696KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6831560
  • Stock #: 21CK2218A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3GU303185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,696 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Accent GL Recent Arrival!!

2016 Hyundai Accent Black GL 1.6L DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed FWD, Cloth, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!!! We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! 

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!!! We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
