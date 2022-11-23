$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
- Listing ID: 9363844
- Stock #: PW2247
- VIN: 5XYPG4A3XGG025177
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW2247
- Mileage 124,826 KM
2016 Kia Sorento Red LX 2.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWDRecent Arrival!Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
