$29,777 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 3 1 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10132839

10132839 Stock #: PW2363

PW2363 VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS307253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PW2363

Mileage 116,319 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Rear Bench Seat RamBox Cargo Management System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats Park-Sense rear park assist system Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio 4-Corner Air Suspension Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6 Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS 121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS Chrome Bodyside Moulding Spray-in bedliner WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Goodyear TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PROTECTION GROUP STANDARD PAINT Smoker's Group GVWR: 3 Comfort Group BLACK Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Luxury Group 900 lbs) Quick Order Package 26G SLT 800 lbs) Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails SLT Plus Decor Group A/T Premium cloth front bucket seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 084 kgs (6 8-Speed A/T Quick Order Package 22G SLT 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer BRIGHT WHITE Quick Order Package 28G SLT Granite Crystal Metallic Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover True Blue Pearl Diesel Grey/Black Blue Streak Pearl Maximum Steel Metallic Flame Red Black Forest Green Pearl Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Red Pearl Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL) Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group Single-Disc Remote CD Player Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC Canyon Brown/Light Beige Remote Start & Security Alarm Group Luxury Brown Pearl Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Blk Pwr Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat WHEELS: 17" X 7" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM Requires Subscription Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM 152 kgs (6 950 lbs) 129 kgs (6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.