2016 RAM 1500

116,319 KM

Details Description Features

$29,777

+ tax & licensing
$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$29,777

+ taxes & licensing

116,319KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10132839
  • Stock #: PW2363
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM3GS307253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW2363
  • Mileage 116,319 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Ram 1500 SLT is a full-size pickup truck that offers a combination of capability, comfort, and versatility. Here's a description of the vehicle:Model: Ram 1500 SLT The Ram 1500 SLT is a trim level of the 2016 Ram 1500 lineup. The SLT trim level typically offers a good balance of features and affordability. It includes a range of amenities and options to enhance the overall driving experience.Drivetrain: 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive) The Ram 1500 SLT you mentioned comes with four-wheel drive capability. This drivetrain configuration provides improved traction and handling, making it suitable for various driving conditions, including off-road adventures and inclement weather.Body Style: Crew Cab The Crew Cab configuration of the Ram 1500 SLT offers spacious seating for both the driver and passengers. It typically has four full-size doors and a second row of seating, providing ample legroom and comfort for rear passengers.Bed Length: 140.5" The 140.5" measurement refers to the length of the truck bed in inches. This indicates that the Ram 1500 SLT has a mid-size bed, offering a good balance between cargo-carrying capacity and overall vehicle length.The 2016 Ram 1500 SLT is known for its powerful performance and capability. It typically offers a range of engine options, including V6 and V8 engines, allowing for different levels of power and towing capacity. The SLT trim level often includes features such as power accessories, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available safety features like rearview cameras and parking sensors.Overall, the Ram 1500 SLT provides a comfortable and versatile driving experience, making it a popular choice for those seeking a capable and practical pickup truck.2016 Ram 1500 Delmonico Red Pearlcoat SLT EcoDiesel 3.0L V6 8-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
4-Corner Air Suspension
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW AS
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Spray-in bedliner
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL All-Season
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Goodyear
TIRES: P265/70R17 OWL ALL-SEASON

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
STANDARD PAINT
Smoker's Group
GVWR: 3
Comfort Group
BLACK
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Luxury Group
900 lbs)
Quick Order Package 26G SLT
800 lbs)
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
MOPAR Chrome Steel Bed Rails
SLT Plus Decor Group
A/T
Premium cloth front bucket seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
084 kgs (6
8-Speed A/T
Quick Order Package 22G SLT
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BRIGHT WHITE
Quick Order Package 28G SLT
Granite Crystal Metallic
Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
True Blue Pearl
Diesel Grey/Black
Blue Streak Pearl
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
Black Forest Green Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Red Pearl
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
Single-Disc Remote CD Player
Chrome Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
Canyon Brown/Light Beige
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
Luxury Brown Pearl
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Blk Pwr Manual Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
Premium Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
WHEELS: 17" X 7" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription
Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM
152 kgs (6
950 lbs)
129 kgs (6

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-3028

