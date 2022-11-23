Menu
2017 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9429048
  • Stock #: 22DU8556B
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6HUB10954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic 4WDRecent Arrival!4WD, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.51 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Driver Restriction Features
WHEELS: 17" SPARKLE-PAINTED ALUMINUM
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA
Requires Subscription

