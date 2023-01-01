$31,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the epitome of luxury, power, and versatilitythe used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum! This exceptional vehicle combines a sleek design, advanced features, and impressive performance to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Allow me to present you with a compelling sales pitch for this remarkable SUV:Unrivaled Luxury: The 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum is the pinnacle of elegance and sophistication. Step into the cabin, and you'll be greeted by premium leather-trimmed seats, complemented by exquisite wood and aluminum accents. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an ambiance of pure luxury, ensuring that each drive is a first-class experience.Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the Explorer Platinum packs a punch with its robust engine. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrains, this SUV effortlessly delivers the power you need. Experience a thrilling acceleration and responsive handling that makes every journey a joy.Don't miss out on the opportunity to own a used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum, a luxurious and powerful SUV that delivers an unforgettable driving experience. Visit our dealership today and discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and advanced features that this remarkable vehicle has to offer. Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum!Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Chrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more... Discover the Go Auto Advantage!! No charge service loaner vehicles Local Shuttle service Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile Flat Commission Sales Consultants NO admin or doc fees Referral Reward Program Go Card Discounts Local 24/7 Customer Service We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Peace River Chrysler
