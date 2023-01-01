Menu
Introducing the epitome of luxury, power, and versatilitythe used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum! This exceptional vehicle combines a sleek design, advanced features, and impressive performance to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Allow me to present you with a compelling sales pitch for this remarkable SUV:Unrivaled Luxury: The 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum is the pinnacle of elegance and sophistication. Step into the cabin, and youll be greeted by premium leather-trimmed seats, complemented by exquisite wood and aluminum accents. Every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an ambiance of pure luxury, ensuring that each drive is a first-class experience.Powerful Performance: Under the hood, the Explorer Platinum packs a punch with its robust engine. Whether youre navigating city streets or tackling rugged terrains, this SUV effortlessly delivers the power you need. Experience a thrilling acceleration and responsive handling that makes every journey a joy.Dont miss out on the opportunity to own a used 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum, a luxurious and powerful SUV that delivers an unforgettable driving experience. Visit our dealership today and discover the perfect combination of style, performance, and advanced features that this remarkable vehicle has to offer. Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Ford Explorer Platinum!Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Chrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more... Discover the Go Auto Advantage!! No charge service loaner vehicles Local Shuttle service Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile Flat Commission Sales Consultants NO admin or doc fees Referral Reward Program Go Card Discounts Local 24/7 Customer Service­­ We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2017 Ford Explorer

147,067 KM

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,067KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8HT2HGB73675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,067 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
All Weather Floor Mats
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
2ND ROW CONSOLE
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
SMOKED QUARTZ TINTED CLEARCOAT
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C)
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SHADOW BLACK
MAGNETIC METALLIC
HEATED 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
INGOT SILVER METALLIC
WHITE GOLD
Driver Restriction Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
Ebony Black
REAR BUMPER PROTECTOR (DEALER INSTALLED)
RUNNING BOARDS - BLACK
CANYON RIDGE
SPLASH GUARDS (DEALER INSTALLED)
DUAL-HEADREST DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
ROOF RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
MEDIUM SOFT CERAMIC
NIRVANA LEATHER HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
Driver Monitoring
Front Collision Warning

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

2017 Ford Explorer