2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

149,541 KM

$23,777

+ tax & licensing
$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$23,777

+ taxes & licensing

149,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427115
  • Stock #: 22EX3737A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7HU204532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,541 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a mid-size crossover SUV that offers seating for up to seven passengers. It is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.The exterior of the Santa Fe Limited is sleek and stylish, with chrome accents, LED daytime running lights, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It also features a power liftgate, roof side rails, and a panoramic sunroof.Inside, the Santa Fe Limited is spacious and comfortable, with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The SUV also has a premium Infinity 12-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen display with navigation.Additional features of the Santa Fe Limited include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. The SUV also comes with Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, which allows you to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine, and even locate the vehicle if it's stolen.Recent Arrival! AWD, Black Leather. 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Storm Blue Limited 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.3450. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more... We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seating Surfaces
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Grey
Beige
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
STORM BLUE
Becketts Black
MONACO WHITE
CIRCUIT SILVER
IRON FROST
Requires Subscription
REGAL RED PEARL
JAVA ESPRESSO
NIGHT SKY PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

