$23,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3028
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
855-996-3028
$23,777
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10427115
- Stock #: 22EX3737A
- VIN: KM8SNDHF7HU204532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,541 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited is a mid-size crossover SUV that offers seating for up to seven passengers. It is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 engine that delivers 290 horsepower and 252 lb-ft of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.The exterior of the Santa Fe Limited is sleek and stylish, with chrome accents, LED daytime running lights, and 19-inch alloy wheels. It also features a power liftgate, roof side rails, and a panoramic sunroof.Inside, the Santa Fe Limited is spacious and comfortable, with leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. The SUV also has a premium Infinity 12-speaker sound system, a rearview camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen display with navigation.Additional features of the Santa Fe Limited include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. The SUV also comes with Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, which allows you to remotely lock or unlock the doors, start the engine, and even locate the vehicle if it's stolen.Recent Arrival! AWD, Black Leather. 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Storm Blue Limited 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.3450. Follow us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more... We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Convenience
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.