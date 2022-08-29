$28,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3028
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
855-996-3028
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9108895
- Stock #: 22LT7364A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS7HW637378
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,649 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Cherokee TrailhawkExterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced seats w/cloth inserts, Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS, Transmission: 9spd auto trans w/ Active Drive II, Locker rear axle, SelecTerrain System, Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Jeep Cargo Management System, Keyless entry with panic alarm, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Power heated exterior mirrors, Front heated seats, Heated exterior mirrors, Windshield wiper deicer, Heated steering wheel, Keyless Enter n Go w/ pushstart, Remote proximity keyless entry, Power liftgate, Security alarm, Remote start system, Class III hitch receiver, Uconnect 8.4in SXM/Handsfree/NAV.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.