2017 Jeep Cherokee

88,649 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

88,649KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108895
  • Stock #: 22LT7364A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS7HW637378

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee TrailhawkExterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced seats w/cloth inserts, Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS, Transmission: 9spd auto trans w/ Active Drive II, Locker rear axle, SelecTerrain System, Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Jeep Cargo Management System, Keyless entry with panic alarm, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Steering wheelmounted audio controls, Power heated exterior mirrors, Front heated seats, Heated exterior mirrors, Windshield wiper deicer, Heated steering wheel, Keyless Enter n Go w/ pushstart, Remote proximity keyless entry, Power liftgate, Security alarm, Remote start system, Class III hitch receiver, Uconnect 8.4in SXM/Handsfree/NAV.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
4.083 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Cross-Traffic Alert
9-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Off-Road Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

