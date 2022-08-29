$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3027
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9187828
- Stock #: 22TL1212A
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS0HD229331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22TL1212A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 4drExterior Color: Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced front vented bucket seats, Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS, Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II, Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, Keyless Enter n Go with push button start, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Remote start system, Cruise control, Uconnect 8.4in Touch/SXM/Handsfree/NAVready, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Front heated seats, Front ventilated seats, Heated steering wheel, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, Power liftgate, CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof, Wireless charging pad.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peace River Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.