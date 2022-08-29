Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9187828
  • Stock #: 22TL1212A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0HD229331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22TL1212A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD 4drExterior Color: Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced front vented bucket seats, Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS, Transmission: 9speed automatic transmission with Active Drive II, Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, Keyless Enter n Go with push button start, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Remote start system, Cruise control, Uconnect 8.4in Touch/SXM/Handsfree/NAVready, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Front heated seats, Front ventilated seats, Heated steering wheel, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist with Stop, Power liftgate, CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof, Wireless charging pad.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Normal Duty Suspension
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
9-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

