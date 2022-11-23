$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
- Listing ID: 9429045
- Stock #: PI0560A
- VIN: KNDPRCA65H7071724
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Kia Sportage SX 2.0L TGDI 6-Speed Automatic with Sportmatic AWDRecent Arrival!AWD, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controlsPeace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
