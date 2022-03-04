Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 2500

148,784 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 8636456
  2. 8636456
  3. 8636456
  4. 8636456
  5. 8636456
  6. 8636456
  7. 8636456
  8. 8636456
  9. 8636456
  10. 8636456
  11. 8636456
  12. 8636456
  13. 8636456
  14. 8636456
  15. 8636456
  16. 8636456
  17. 8636456
  18. 8636456
  19. 8636456
  20. 8636456
  21. 8636456
  22. 8636456
  23. 8636456
  24. 8636456
  25. 8636456
  26. 8636456
  27. 8636456
  28. 8636456
  29. 8636456
  30. 8636456
  31. 8636456
  32. 8636456
  33. 8636456
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

148,784KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636456
  • Stock #: PI0430
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FJ3HG612163

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI0430
  • Mileage 148,784 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 RAM 2500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color:Red Pearl, Interior Color:Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Lthrfaced frt vented bucket seats, Secondrow heated seatsEngine: 6.4L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission, Electronic shiftonthefly transfer case, Remote keyless entry, Locking tailgate, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Class V hitch receiver, Front heated seats, Front ventilated seats, Heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4in SXM/Handsfree/NAV, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Keyless Enter n Go w/ pushstart, Remote start system.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 4
Diesel Fuel
000 lbs)
082 kgs (9
A/T
M/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2017 RAM 1500
49,950 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 43,708 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC
 59,628 KM
$36,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory