2017 RAM 2500
2017 RAM 2500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color:Red Pearl, Interior Color:Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Lthrfaced frt vented bucket seats, Secondrow heated seatsEngine: 6.4L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission, Electronic shiftonthefly transfer case, Remote keyless entry, Locking tailgate, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Class V hitch receiver, Front heated seats, Front ventilated seats, Heated steering wheel, Uconnect 8.4in SXM/Handsfree/NAV, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, Keyless Enter n Go w/ pushstart, Remote start system.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
