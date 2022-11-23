$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
252,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9421219
- Stock #: PW2255A
- VIN: 1GC1KWEY2JF138671
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 252,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
FlexFuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
SEATS
6-Speed A/T
3-Passenger
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
heavy-duty
Driver Restriction Features
front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench
STANDARD
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI
10-spoke
E85-compatible
18" (45.7 CM) CHROMED ALUMINUM
LT265/70R18E ALL-SEASON
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
