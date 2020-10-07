Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

73,140 KM

Details Description Features

$31,799

+ tax & licensing
$31,799

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT 4dr AWD Sport Utility

2018 Dodge Durango

GT 4dr AWD Sport Utility

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$31,799

+ taxes & licensing

73,140KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6072714
  Stock #: 20DU3111A
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG1JC213421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,140 KM

Vehicle Description

DODGE DURANGO GT AWD

Exterior Color: DB Black Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats Interior: Leather–faced bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS Transmission: 8–speed automatic transmission

STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) EXTERIOR FEATURES

20x8–inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels 265/50R20 BSW All–Season Low Roll Resistance tires Power liftgate Projector fog lamps 6 speakers

INTERIOR FEATURES

Google Android Auto 7–inch touchscreen Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display Apple CarPlay Leather–faced bucket seats with suede inserts 7–inch customizable in–cluster display Front heated seats Second–row heated seats Heated steering wheel Power 4–way driver and passenger lumbar adjust Power 8–way memory driver & 6–way passenger seats 3.5–inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack Perforated leather–wrapped steering wheel SiriusXM satellite radio with 1–year subscription 7–passenger seating A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control Second–row 60/40 split fold and tumble bench seat Rear air conditioning with heater Full–length floor console Front passenger forward folding seat Overhead console

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES

ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Remote start system Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming Rain Brake Support Hill Start Assist 4–Wheel Traction Control Trailer Sway Control 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes Third–row power folding headrest Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag Supplemental front seat side air bags Supplemental side–curtain air bags Power heated manual fold mirrors w/driver auto–dim Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start Remote proximity keyless entry Remote keyless entry Security alarm

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) DB Black   Power sunroof

Vehicle Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

