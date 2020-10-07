2018 Dodge Durango

+ taxes & licensing
DODGE DURANGO GT AWD
Exterior Color: DB Black Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats Interior: Leather–faced bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine w/ESS Transmission: 8–speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) EXTERIOR FEATURES
20x8–inch Hyper Black aluminum wheels 265/50R20 BSW All–Season Low Roll Resistance tires Power liftgate Projector fog lamps 6 speakers
INTERIOR FEATURES
Google Android Auto 7–inch touchscreen Uconnect 4 with 7–inch display Apple CarPlay Leather–faced bucket seats with suede inserts 7–inch customizable in–cluster display Front heated seats Second–row heated seats Heated steering wheel Power 4–way driver and passenger lumbar adjust Power 8–way memory driver & 6–way passenger seats 3.5–inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Media hub with USB port and auxiliary input jack Perforated leather–wrapped steering wheel SiriusXM satellite radio with 1–year subscription 7–passenger seating A/C with tri–zone automatic temperature control Second–row 60/40 split fold and tumble bench seat Rear air conditioning with heater Full–length floor console Front passenger forward folding seat Overhead console
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Remote start system Park–Sense Rear Park Assist System Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming Rain Brake Support Hill Start Assist 4–Wheel Traction Control Trailer Sway Control 4–wheel anti–lock disc brakes Third–row power folding headrest Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side air bags Supplemental driver's knee blocker air bag Supplemental front seat side air bags Supplemental side–curtain air bags Power heated manual fold mirrors w/driver auto–dim Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start Remote proximity keyless entry Remote keyless entry Security alarm
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) DB Black Power sunroof
