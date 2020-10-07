Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

96,083 KM

Details Description Features

$30,985

+ tax & licensing
$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$30,985

+ taxes & licensing

96,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6072717
  • Stock #: 20DU3112A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG5JC364178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,083 KM

Vehicle Description

DURANGO GT AWD.

Back Up Camera, Leather, AWD, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Heated Seats, AWD. 2018 Dodge Durango White Knuckle Clearcoat GT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

