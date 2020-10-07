+ taxes & licensing
DURANGO GT AWD.
Back Up Camera, Leather, AWD, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Heated Seats, AWD. 2018 Dodge Durango White Knuckle Clearcoat GT Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
