Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

105,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7269923
  • Stock #: 21LT39164C
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EGXJKF46668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada.  If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!!  Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.3450. Follow us on Facebook @  for specials, events, and more...  

 

 Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

  

  • No charge service loaner vehicles   

  • Local Shuttle service  

  • Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile  

  • Flat Commission Sales Consultants  

  • NO admin or doc fees  

  • Referral Reward Program  

  • Go Card Discounts  

 

  • Local 24/7 Customer Service­­  

 

We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!  

 

The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.  

 

**on approved credit, see dealer for details.  

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Ford

2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 70,545 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer P...
 102,863 KM
$29,887 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Limited
 101,617 KM
$45,500 + tax & lic

Email Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3028

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory