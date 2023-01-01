$32,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
- Listing ID: 9454621
- Stock #: PW2258A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG3JFD06950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,239 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew2018 F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO, EXTERIOR OXFORD WHITE, INTERIOR BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET, BOXLINK CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PICK-UP BOX LED LIGHTING, REMOTE RELEASE TAILGATE, MIRROR AUTODIMMING, PEDALS PWR ADJS W/MEMORY, REM KEYLESS ENTRY/KEYPAD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 110V OUTLET, 6" CHROME RUNNING BOARD, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, SPRAY-IN BED LINER.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
