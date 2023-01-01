Menu
2018 Ford F-150

179,239 KM

Peace River Ford

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

179,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9454621
  • Stock #: PW2258A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG3JFD06950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW2258A
  • Mileage 179,239 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew2018 F-150 4X4 SUPERCREW, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO, EXTERIOR OXFORD WHITE, INTERIOR BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET, BOXLINK CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PICK-UP BOX LED LIGHTING, REMOTE RELEASE TAILGATE, MIRROR AUTODIMMING, PEDALS PWR ADJS W/MEMORY, REM KEYLESS ENTRY/KEYPAD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 110V OUTLET, 6" CHROME RUNNING BOARD, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, SPRAY-IN BED LINER.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

