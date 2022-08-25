Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

132,330 KM

Details Description Features

$33,777

+ tax & licensing
$33,777

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$33,777

+ taxes & licensing

132,330KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9007090
  Stock #: PW2158A
  VIN: 1C4RJFAG4JC292626

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW2158A
  • Mileage 132,330 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV 4x4Exterior Color: Bright White, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced seats with perforated suede inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS, Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission, QuadraTrac I 4x4 system, StopStart dual battery system, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Remote proximity keyless entry, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, GPS navigation, Trailer Tow Group IV, 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

