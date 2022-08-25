$33,777+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
- Listing ID: 9007090
- Stock #: PW2158A
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG4JC292626
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PW2158A
- Mileage 132,330 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude IV 4x4Exterior Color: Bright White, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced seats with perforated suede inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with ESS, Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission, QuadraTrac I 4x4 system, StopStart dual battery system, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Remote proximity keyless entry, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, GPS navigation, Trailer Tow Group IV, 9 amplified speakers with subwoofer.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
