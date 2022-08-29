$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
- Listing ID: 9065491
- Stock #: PW2186
- VIN: 1C6RR7NT9JS166040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,685 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Ram 1500 Laramie 4x4 Crew CabExterior Color: True Blue Pearl, Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Leatherfaced front 40/20/40 bench, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic, Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting, Remote keyless entry, Locking tailgate, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Power 10way memory driver & 6way passenger seats, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Rear power sliding window, Keyless Enter 'n Go w/ pushstart, Trailer Brake Control, Trailer tow mirrors, Remote start system, Class IV hitch receiver.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
