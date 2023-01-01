Menu
2018 RAM 1500

112,065 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

112,065KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9560611
  • Stock #: 22PC2129B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT7JS233024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4, Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic, Interior Color: Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, Interior: Leatherfaced front vented 40/20/40 bench seat, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting, Remote keyless entry, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Remote proximity keyless entry, Class IV hitch receiver, Sprayin bedliner.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.0L EcoDiesel V6
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
GVWR: 3
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
8-Speed A/T
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Requires Subscription
152 kgs (6
950 lbs)

