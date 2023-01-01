$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
- Listing ID: 9560611
- Stock #: 22PC2129B
- VIN: 1C6RR7VT7JS233024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,065 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4, Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic, Interior Color: Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, Interior: Leatherfaced front vented 40/20/40 bench seat, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting, Remote keyless entry, Uconnect 4C with 8.4inch display, Google Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Remote proximity keyless entry, Class IV hitch receiver, Sprayin bedliner.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
