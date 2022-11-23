Menu
2018 RAM 2500

0 KM

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9410950
  Stock #: PI0571A
  VIN: 3C6TR5DTXJG205558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI0571A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 RAM 2500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4RAM 2500 SLT CREW CAB 4X4, Exterior Color: Bright White, Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats, Interior: Premium cloth front bucket seats, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission, Electronic shiftonthefly transfer case, Remote keyless entry, Class V hitch receiver, 12volt auxiliary power outlet centre console, Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Remote USB port for charging, Tow hooks, Remote start system, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Black, power folding trailer tow mirrors, Bright tubular side steps, Uconnect 3 with 5inch display, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Sprayin bedliner.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Requires Subscription

