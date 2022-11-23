2018 RAM 2500

Listing ID: 9410950

9410950 Stock #: PI0571A

PI0571A VIN: 3C6TR5DTXJG205558

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Stock # PI0571A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: 5.7L Hemi VVT V8 Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features GVWR: 4 000 lbs) 082 kgs (9 WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL Requires Subscription

