Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Enclave

144,234 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Enclave

2019 Buick Enclave

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Enclave

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,234KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9581704
  • Stock #: 22EX6987B
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKW5KJ262920

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22EX6987B
  • Mileage 144,234 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Buick Enclave Essence 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!AWD, 6-Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Peace River Fordproudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStorefor specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
V6 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
3.6L V6
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
PAINTED
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
9-Speed A/T
9-Speed Automatic
SiriusXM
all-season
Requires Subscription
SIDI
Buick Infotainment System
255/65R18 SL
front buckets
VVT STOP/START
18 " (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Ford

2019 Buick Enclave
144,234 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan
257,976 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner
29,289 KM
$54,777 + tax & lic

Email Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3028

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory