$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3028
2019 Buick Enclave
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
855-996-3028
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9581704
- Stock #: 22EX6987B
- VIN: 5GAEVAKW5KJ262920
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22EX6987B
- Mileage 144,234 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Buick Enclave Essence 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 9-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!AWD, 6-Speaker System, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: Buick Infotainment System AM/FM Stereo, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Peace River Fordproudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStorefor specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.