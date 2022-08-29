Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

87,147 KM

$55,564

+ tax & licensing
$55,564

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$55,564

+ taxes & licensing

87,147KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9174328
  • Stock #: PW2216
  • VIN: 1GCUYHEL7KZ148513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,147 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Black High Country EcoTec3 6.2L V8 10-Speed Automatic 4WDRecent Arrival!10-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Leather, 120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet, 8" Driver Information Centre, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Chevrolet w/4G LTE, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet Infotainment System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Ventilated front seats.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
8-Speed Automatic
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation
275/60R20SL all-terrain
20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) painted aluminum
7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

