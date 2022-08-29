2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$55,564 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9174328

9174328 Stock #: PW2216

PW2216 VIN: 1GCUYHEL7KZ148513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,147 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors ENGINE TRANSMISSION 8-Speed Automatic A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Cross-Traffic Alert Tires Audio system blackwall Front Bucket Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 275/60R20SL all-terrain 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) painted aluminum 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

