2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GTDODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT FWD, Exterior Color: Bright White, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats,Interior: Leatherfaced seats with perforated inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission,Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Right power sliding door, Left power sliding door, Power heated manual folding mirrors, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power liftgate, Remote start system, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Thirdrow Stow 'n Go with tailgate seats, Secondrow window shades left, Secondrow window shades right.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
