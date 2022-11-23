Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

10 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Location

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9375805
  • Stock #: PI0566
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR648830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GTDODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT FWD, Exterior Color: Bright White, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats,Interior: Leatherfaced seats with perforated inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, Transmission: 6speed automatic transmission,Child Seat Anchor System LATCH Ready, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Right power sliding door, Left power sliding door, Power heated manual folding mirrors, 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power liftgate, Remote start system, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Thirdrow Stow 'n Go with tailgate seats, Secondrow window shades left, Secondrow window shades right.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Black
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
6-Speed A/T

