$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3027
2019 Ford EcoSport
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9478335
- Stock #: PI0585A
- VIN: MAJ6S3KLXKC255484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PI0585A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD2019 ECOSPORT TITANIUM 4WD, 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 ENGINE, 6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION, EXTERIOR DIAMOND WHITE, INTERIOR EBONY BLACK LTHR-TRIM SEATS, ACOUSTIC-LAMINATE WINDSHIELD, MOONROOF, TOW HOOKS, 110V OUTLET, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, LATCH CHILD RESTRAINT SYS, EQUIPMENT GROUP 400A,Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peace River Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.