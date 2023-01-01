Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford EcoSport

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2019 Ford EcoSport

2019 Ford EcoSport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford EcoSport

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478335
  • Stock #: PI0585A
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KLXKC255484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PI0585A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4WD2019 ECOSPORT TITANIUM 4WD, 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 ENGINE, 6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION, EXTERIOR DIAMOND WHITE, INTERIOR EBONY BLACK LTHR-TRIM SEATS, ACOUSTIC-LAMINATE WINDSHIELD, MOONROOF, TOW HOOKS, 110V OUTLET, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM, LATCH CHILD RESTRAINT SYS, EQUIPMENT GROUP 400A,Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2019 Ford EcoSport
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango
122,249 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Patriot
176,078 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory