2019 Ford F-150

48,022 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

XLT

Location

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

48,022KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7491315
  • Stock #: 21SD6019A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E54KFC70593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!!Be sure to stop in or call today!Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @for specials, events, and more...

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

  • No charge service loaner vehicles

  • Local Shuttle service

  • Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile

  • Flat Commission Sales Consultants

  • NO admin or doc fees

  • Referral Reward Program

  • Go Card Discounts

  • Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

  We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!

 

The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

 **on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

