2019 Ford F-150
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
- Listing ID: 8682593
- Stock #: 22LT5361A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E45KFB98516
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,371 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO, EXTERIOR MAGMA, INTERIOR BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40, PICKUP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, TAILGATE REMOVABLE W/LOCK, 4X4 SYSTEM, FORDPASS CONNECT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM, PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTR, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, " 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS, 110V/400W OUTLET.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
