2019 Ford F-150

37,371 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,371KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8682593
  • Stock #: 22LT5361A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E45KFB98516

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,371 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE, ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO, EXTERIOR MAGMA, INTERIOR BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40, PICKUP BOX TIE DOWN HOOKS, TAILGATE REMOVABLE W/LOCK, 4X4 SYSTEM, FORDPASS CONNECT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM, PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST, MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTR, FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, " 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS, 110V/400W OUTLET.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seatbelt Air Bag
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

