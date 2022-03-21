$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 9 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8872550

8872550 Stock #: PI0462

PI0462 VIN: 1FTEW1EP4KFB66974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Mileage 134,930 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.