2019 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the rugged and powerful 2019 Ford F-250 SuperDuty, a truck designed to handle the toughest tasks with ease. This meticulously maintained vehicle offers a perfect blend of capability, safety, and comfort. Here's why this used Ford F-250 SuperDuty deserves a place in your driveway:1. Robust Performance: Powered by a 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel engine, this F-250 SuperDuty is ready for any challenge. The 3.73 Axle Ratio and Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive ensure optimal performance on and off the road.2. Heavy-Duty Capabilities: With a GVWR of 10,000 lb Payload Package, trailer wiring harness, and a 34 Gal. Fuel Tank, this truck is equipped to handle heavy loads and long journeys. The electronic transfer case and auto-locking hubs provide convenience and control.3. Safety First: Your safety is a priority with features like side impact beams, dual-stage driver and passenger airbags, MyKey system for customizable safety settings, and a Safety Canopy System with curtain airbags. The tire-specific low tire pressure warning keeps you informed on the road.4. Durable Design: The F-250 SuperDuty's exterior is designed for durability and functionality. With a regular box style, steel spare wheel, and cargo lamp with high mount stop light, this truck is both rugged and practical.5. Comfortable Interior: Inside, enjoy features like a manual tilt/telescoping steering column, HVAC with underseat ducts, and a well-designed driver information center. The urethane gear shifter material and full cloth headliner add to the interior's durability.6. Thoughtful Design Details: The design details of the F-250 SuperDuty include front map lights, fade-to-off interior lighting, and illuminated locking glove box for added convenience. The air filtration system ensures a clean and comfortable cabin.7. Exterior Features: The truck's exterior is both stylish and functional, featuring clearcoat paint, black side windows trim, and aluminum panels. The reverse opening rear doors and tailgate with rear cargo access make loading and unloading a breeze.8. Ready for Work and Play: Whether you're tackling a job site or heading for a weekend adventure, the F-250 SuperDuty is ready for anything. The combination of its powerful engine, heavy-duty capabilities, and thoughtful design make it a versatile and reliable companion.Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 2019 Ford F-250 SuperDuty. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the strength and versatility that this truck brings to the table.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Chrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchryslerfor specials, events, and more... We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!! The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. **on approved credit, see dealer for details.** We are proud to be an AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESSAll our advertised prices include all manufacturer incentives and rebates, subject to qualification. Price based on approved bank rates and applicable dealer add-ons. Selling price advertised is available to all customers that qualify for all Chrysler manufacturer rebates, loyalties and 3rd party discounts . Vehicle images are for illustrative purposes only and do not necessarily reflect the actual vehicle for sale as they may be incoming units, please reach out to dealer for clarification of actual unit pictures.
