$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3027
2019 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
855-996-3027
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9388174
- Stock #: PI0568
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT1KEG18375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,241 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Super Duty F-350 DRW Platinum 4WD Crew Cab.6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, EXTERIOR AGATE BLACK, INTERIOR BLACK LEATHER, LOCKING REMOVABLE TAILGATE W/ LIFT ASSIST, POWERSCOPE TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, REMOTE RELEASE TAILGATE, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, HEATED FRONT/REAR SEATS, PEDALS PWR ADJS W/MEMORY, FORDPASS CONNECT, REMOTE VEHICLE START, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION, FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, PTC SUPPLEMENTAL HEATER, 5TH WHEEL HITCH PREP PACKAGE, UPFITTER SWITCHES, TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CNTRL CLSN WR, ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Peace River Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.