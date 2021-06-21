Menu
2019 RAM 1500

16,861 KM

Details Description Features

$35,400

+ tax & licensing
$35,400

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$35,400

+ taxes & licensing

16,861KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7374410
  • Stock #: PT923
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT7KS590817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,861 KM

Vehicle Description

Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada.  If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!!  Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Chrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone: 780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @  for specials, events, and more...  

 Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!  
  • No charge service loaner vehicles   
  • Local Shuttle service  
  • Friendly faces always looking to go the extra mile  
  • Flat Commission Sales Consultants  
  • NO admin or doc fees  
  • Referral Reward Program  
  • Go Card Discounts  
  • Local 24/7 Customer Service­­  
We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!  

The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.  

**on approved credit, see dealer for details. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

