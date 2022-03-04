$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
- Listing ID: 8588075
- Stock #: 22BR4273A
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT7KN634359
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22BR4273A
- Mileage 128,264 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Patriot Blue Pearl, Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Lthrfaced frt vented bucket seats, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Front ventilated seats, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay capable/Google Android Auto, Power adjustable pedals, Uconnect 4 with 8.4inch display, Remote start system, Power dualpane panoramic sunroof, Power running boards, Class IV hitch receiver.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada.
Vehicle Features
