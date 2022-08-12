$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
- Listing ID: 8978743
- Stock #: 22LT8197A
- VIN: 1C6SRFHT6KN585101
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,100 KM
2019 RAM 1500 LIMITED CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black w/ Black seats, Interior: Prem lthr frt vented bucket seats, Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission, BlindSpot Monitoring & Rear CrossPath Detection, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Remote tailgate release, Remote start system, Remote proximity keyless entry, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Wireless charging pad, Front heated seats, Front ventilated seats, Power adjustable pedals with memory, Secondrow heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay capable/Google Android Auto, Uconnect 4C NAV with 12in display, harman/kardon 19speaker audio, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Class IV hitch receiver.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
