2019 RAM 3500

50,923 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

50,923KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8978746
  • Stock #: PW2181
  VIN: 3C63R3HJ6KG580233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,923 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 RAM 3500 BIG HORN CREW CAB 4X4Exterior Color: Granite Crystal Metallic, Interior Color: Black interior / Diesel Grey seats, Interior: Cloth front 40/20/40 split bench seat, Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8speed automatic transmission, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Class V hitch receiver, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Remote keyless entry, Air conditioning, Media hub w/ 2 USB ports and auxiliary input jack, Black power manual folding trailer tow mirrors.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Keyless Start
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
400 lbs)
GVWR: 5
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 18" X 8" CHROME-CLAD STEEL
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
170 KG (11

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

