2020 GMC Sierra 2500

64,333 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8636474
  • Stock #: PI0431
  • VIN: 1GT49REY8LF165225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,333 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD White Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!Black Leather, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Driver Memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium audio system: Premium GMC Infotainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Ventilated front seats.CARFAX Canada One Owner! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Pickup bed
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speed Automatic
8 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
10
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Audio system
heavy-duty
Front Bucket
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
6.6L V8
Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
650 LBS. (4831 KG)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

