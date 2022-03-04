$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Peace River Chrysler
9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2
- Listing ID: 8636474
- Stock #: PI0431
- VIN: 1GT49REY8LF165225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,333 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD White Denali Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel 10-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival!Black Leather, 120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Driver Memory, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium audio system: Premium GMC Infotainment System, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Ventilated front seats.CARFAX Canada One Owner! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
