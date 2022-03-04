2020 GMC Sierra 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 3 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,333 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive GVWR Pickup bed Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 8 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Bed Liner Heads-Up Display Wheel Locks Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors 10 Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Diesel Fuel ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover Cross-Traffic Alert Audio system heavy-duty Front Bucket Generic Sun/Moonroof Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription 6.6L V8 Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning 650 LBS. (4831 KG)

