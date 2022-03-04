$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Listing ID: 8636453
- Stock #: 22TL6426A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG5LC107730
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited XExterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Heritage leatherfaced seats w/ perforated inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with StopStart Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, 4G LTE WiFi hot spot, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer , Rear loadlevelling suspension, Class IV hitch receiver, CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
