Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8636453
  • Stock #: 22TL6426A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG5LC107730

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited XExterior Color: Diamond Black Crystal Pearl, Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats, Interior: Heritage leatherfaced seats w/ perforated inserts, Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine with StopStart Transmission: 8speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, BlindSpot Monitoring w/ Rear CrossPath Detection, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start, Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming, Uconnect 4C NAV with 8.4inch display, 4G LTE WiFi hot spot, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer , Rear loadlevelling suspension, Class IV hitch receiver, CommandView dualpane panoramic sunroof.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
GVWR: 2
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
500 lbs)
Blind Spot Monitor
948 kgs (6
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 64,333 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 2500
148,784 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory