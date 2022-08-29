$89,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
Location
Peace River Ford
7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5
855-996-3028
$89,999
- Listing ID: 9100081
- Stock #: 22LT2736A
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1MEC79428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,796 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT 4WD Crew Cab6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, EXTERIOR AGATE BLACK, INTERIOR BLACK LEATHER, FOG LAMPS & FRT TOW HOOKS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, PICK-UP BOX LED LIGHTING, REAR WINDOW SLIDING, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, SEATS DRIVER & PASS POWER, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, REAR VIEW CAMERA, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER, TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, PTC SUPPLEMENTAL HEATER, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, UPFITTER SWITCHES, REMOTE START, TAILGATE STEP.Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!The discounted price is for finance only and this vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone**. However, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
