2021 GMC Yukon

26,441 KM

Details Description Features

$79,788

+ tax & licensing
$79,788

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Ford

855-996-3028

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon

Location

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

855-996-3028

$79,788

+ taxes & licensing

26,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9174322
  • Stock #: PW2205
  • VIN: 1GKS2BKD7MR406930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,441 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 GMC Yukon Black SLT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WDRecent Arrival!4WD, 12-Way Power Seat Adjusters, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bose 9-Speaker Stereo Audio System Feature, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.CARFAX Canada One Owner! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents!Peace River Ford proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace River Ford is located at 9902 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.3450. Followus on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/PeaceRiverFordStore for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.**on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
GVWR
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheels
Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tires
manual-folding
Audio system
blackwall
Front Bucket
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
5.3L ECOTEC3 V8
7500 lbs. (3402 kg)
10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench
10.2" diagonal GMC Infotainment System
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
275/60R20SL ALL-SEASON
20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) 6-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peace River Ford

Peace River Ford

7518-100 Avenue, Peace River, AB T8S 1M5

