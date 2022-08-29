2021 GMC Yukon

$79,788 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 4 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9174322

9174322 Stock #: PW2205

PW2205 VIN: 1GKS2BKD7MR406930

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,441 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive GVWR Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Luggage Rack Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Wheels Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION A/T Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor SEATS Cross-Traffic Alert Tires manual-folding Audio system blackwall Front Bucket Driver Restriction Features 10-Speed A/T Requires Subscription 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench 10.2" diagonal GMC Infotainment System Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning 275/60R20SL ALL-SEASON 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) 6-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.