2022 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW
- Listing ID: 9388177
- Stock #: PI0569
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NED81541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,185 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, EXTERIOR OXFORD WHITE, INTERIOR BLACK ONYX LEATHER, FOG LAMPS & FRT TOW HOOKS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, PICK-UP BOX LED LIGHTING, REAR WINDOW SLIDING, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, PEDALS PWR ADJS W/MEMORY, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, FORDPASS CONNECT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC®4 12" SCRN W/ APPLINK, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, POWER RUNNING BOARD, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, 5TH WHEEL HITCH PREP PACKAGE, UPFITTER SWITCHES, REMOTE START, TAILGATE STEP.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer ServiceWe deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.
