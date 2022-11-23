Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-350

19,185 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peace River Chrysler

855-996-3027

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW

Location

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

855-996-3027

  1. 9388177
  2. 9388177
  3. 9388177
  4. 9388177
  5. 9388177
  6. 9388177
  7. 9388177
  8. 9388177
  9. 9388177
  10. 9388177
  11. 9388177
  12. 9388177
  13. 9388177
  14. 9388177
  15. 9388177
  16. 9388177
  17. 9388177
  18. 9388177
  19. 9388177
  20. 9388177
  21. 9388177
  22. 9388177
  23. 9388177
  24. 9388177
  25. 9388177
  26. 9388177
  27. 9388177
  28. 9388177
  29. 9388177
  30. 9388177
  31. 9388177
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

19,185KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9388177
  • Stock #: PI0569
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT1NED81541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,185 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW LARIAT6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS, EXTERIOR OXFORD WHITE, INTERIOR BLACK ONYX LEATHER, FOG LAMPS & FRT TOW HOOKS, KEYLESS ENTRY KEYPAD, PICK-UP BOX LED LIGHTING, REAR WINDOW SLIDING, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, PEDALS PWR ADJS W/MEMORY, BLIS W/CROSS TRAFFIC, FORDPASS CONNECT, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SYNC®4 12" SCRN W/ APPLINK, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, TREMOR OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, POWER RUNNING BOARD, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, 5TH WHEEL HITCH PREP PACKAGE, UPFITTER SWITCHES, REMOTE START, TAILGATE STEP.Peace River Chrysler proudly serving; Peace River, The Peace Country, and all of Western Canada. If receiving the best customer experience in the industry is what you look for and come to expect, look no further!!!! Be sure to stop in or call today! Peace RiverChrysler is located at 9702 74 Street, Peace River, Alberta. Phone:780.624.4600. Follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/peaceriverchrysler for specials, events, and more...Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!No charge service loaner vehiclesLocal Shuttle serviceFriendly faces always looking to go the extra mileFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsNO admin or doc feesReferral Reward ProgramGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We deliver Anywhere in Western Canada for FREE!!!Due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Peace River Chrysler reserves the right to decline any form of payment including, but not limited to, cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW A/S (5)
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
WHEELS: 17" PAINTED STEEL
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peace River Chrysler

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 10 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-150
134,709 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Trave...
 84,000 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

Peace River Chrysler

9005-102 Street, Peace River, AB T8S 1H2

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3027

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory